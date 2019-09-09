Prehistoric Rock Art Discovered in Uzbekistan

Monday, September 9, 2019

WARSAW, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that researchers led by Małgorzata Kot of the University of Warsaw found rock art in Uzbekistan’s Chatkal Mountains while investigating 40,000-year-old prehistoric camp sites in the region. “We received a signal from the local population that in a place close to our excavations there are visible carvings on the rocks,” Kot said. “The number of carvings is enormous.” Carved on flat rocks located some 8,000 to 10,000 feet above sea level, the petroglyphs are estimated to be several thousand years old. Most of the images depict ibex with huge, curved horns. In some of the carvings, the horns form a nearly closed circle inscribed with a cross or cobweb-like motif that may have had symbolic meaning, the team members explained. Images of deer, dogs, wolves, and motifs with human-hand shapes were also found. To read about the potentially mythic narratives recorded on a rock face in Texas, go to "Reading the White Shaman Mural."