search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Prehistoric Rock Art Discovered in Uzbekistan

Monday, September 9, 2019

WARSAW, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that researchers led by Małgorzata Kot of the University of Warsaw found rock art in Uzbekistan’s Chatkal Mountains while investigating 40,000-year-old prehistoric camp sites in the region. “We received a signal from the local population that in a place close to our excavations there are visible carvings on the rocks,” Kot said. “The number of carvings is enormous.” Carved on flat rocks located some 8,000 to 10,000 feet above sea level, the petroglyphs are estimated to be several thousand years old. Most of the images depict ibex with huge, curved horns. In some of the carvings, the horns form a nearly closed circle inscribed with a cross or cobweb-like motif that may have had symbolic meaning, the team members explained. Images of deer, dogs, wolves, and motifs with human-hand shapes were also found. To read about the potentially mythic narratives recorded on a rock face in Texas, go to "Reading the White Shaman Mural."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America