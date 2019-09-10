Ancient Greek Ram’s Head Statuette Found in Bulgaria

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

SOZOPOL, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that a bronze ram’s head statuette has been recovered from a pit on St. Cyricus Island, which is located in the Black Sea, off the coast of the ancient city of Apollonia. Founded in the seventh century B.C. by Greeks from the western coast of Anatolia, Apollonia was known for its 40-foot-tall bronze statue of Apollo. A team of researchers led by Krustina Panayotova of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences found the ram’s head statuette in a layer of the pit dated to the sixth century B.C., and because rams were often used as sacrificial animals, she thinks it may have been intended as a gift to the gods. The pit also yielded ceramic ritual drinking vessels and jars painted with images of wild goats, she added. To read about the gold artifacts discovered in a Thracian burial in Bulgaria, go to "Thracian Treasure Chest."