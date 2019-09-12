Possible Pictish Cemetery Found in Scotland

Thursday, September 12, 2019

ROSS AND CROMARTY, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that a large cemetery estimated to be 1,400 years old has been found on Black Isle in the Scottish Highlands. Thought to have been built by the Picts, the cemetery consists of square and round barrows, or burial mounds, and enclosures that range in size from about 26 feet to more than 130 feet across. Previous work at the site has revealed features that might predate the barrows by thousands of years. “We intend to evaluate the preservation and phasing of these features,” said site director Steven Birch, “obtaining radiocarbon dates from charcoal and bone samples to tell the story of the site over time.” To read about the digital reconstruction of a Pictish carved stone slab, go to "Game of Stones."