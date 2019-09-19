Mosaic Uncovered in Israel’s “Burnt Church”

Thursday, September 19, 2019

HAIFA, ISRAEL—According to a Live Science report, a well-preserved mosaic floor dating to the late fifth or early sixth century B.C. has been uncovered at the site of a church in the ancient city of Hippos, which is located in northern Israel on a mountain overlooking the Sea of Galilee. Michael Eisenberg of the University of Haifa said images of loaves of bread, fish, fruit, birds, and baskets in the mosaic could refer to two miracles described in the Christian New Testament, in which Jesus multiplied a few loaves and fishes to feed thousands of people, and his disciples collected leftovers. Although the purported location of the miracles is unclear, he added, the church may have been built in Hippos to mark the site where the miracles were believed to have occurred. Greek inscriptions in the mosaic indicate the structure was built by the church fathers for a martyr named “Theodoros.” The church was burned to the ground in the beginning of the seventh century during the Sasanian conquest. To read about a unique bronze mask found at HIppos, go to "Mask Metamorphosis."