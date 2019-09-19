search
Tiwanaku Vessels Unearthed at Bolivian Temple

Thursday, September 19, 2019

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA—Ceramic vessels decorated with images of fish and birds have been discovered at the Kalasasaya temple at Tiwanaku, a spiritual and political center of the eponymous Tiwanaku culture located near the southern shore of Lake Titicaca, according to an Associated Press report. Julio Condori of the Archaeological Investigations Center of Tihuanaco said the pots dated to between A.D. 400 and 600, and could help researchers understand the role of the Kalasasaya temple in Tiwanaku society. The vessels were arranged in a circle before they were buried, and may have been part of a funeral offering for a member of the nobility. To read about the use of hallucinogens in Tiwanaku rituals, go to "Half in the Bag." 

Recent Issues


