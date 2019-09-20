search
2,200-Year-Old Lion Statue Unearthed in Turkey

Friday, September 20, 2019

ÇANAKKALE, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that archaeologists led by Nurettin Arslan of Onsekiz Mart University discovered a 2,200-year-old lion carved from stone at the site of the ancient city of Assos in northwestern Turkey. Arslan said the Hellenistic sculpture was found in a complex of buildings thought to have been used as an inn. The excavation team also uncovered a 1,500-year old oven with three pots in the city’s agora. To read about a lush first-century A.D. public park at Aphrodisias, go to "The Archaeology of Gardens: Urban Gardens."

