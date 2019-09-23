search
2,500-Year-Old Cemetery in Greece Yields Armor and Artifacts

Monday, September 23, 2019

Greece Warrior CemeteryFLORINA, GREECE—Kathimerini reports that archaeologists have excavated more than 200 warriors’ graves dating to the sixth century B.C. at the Ahlada cemetery in northern Greece. Although some of the cemetery’s more than 1,300 graves were looted in antiquity, the researchers recovered a gold funeral mask, four bronze helmets, iron spearheads, fragments of iron swords, a large bronze urn, an iron model of a farm cart, and bronze leg armor during the recent excavation. To read about a richly appointed warrior's grave discovered at the site of Pylos, go to "World of the Griffin Warrior."

Recent Issues


