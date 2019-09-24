search
Ancient Gold Bracelet Unearthed in Estonia

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

SAAREMAA, ESTONIA—Metal detectorist Jegor Klimov discovered a 1,700-year-old gold bracelet, several crossbow brooches made of silver and gold-plated silver, and belt plaques decorated with silver at a sacrificial site on the island of Saaremaa in the Baltic Sea, according to an Estonian Public Broadcasting report. Archaeologist Marika Mägi said that although the finely detailed, massive gold bracelet is unique in Estonia, such jewelry is found throughout Scandinavia, where it is associated with Iron Age royalty. “How this particular bracelet ended up in Saaremaa is an exciting question in its own right, and one we’ll likely never get a real answer for,” she said. The bracelet will be housed at the Saaremaa Museum. To read about Viking ship burials discovered on Saaremaa, go to "The First Vikings."

