search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Possible Minoan Throne Room Unearthed in Crete

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Zominthos Palace ThroneATHENS, GREECE—According to the Greek Reporter, recent excavation of the first floor of the so-called Zominthos palace, a large, two-story Minoan structure situated on a plateau near Crete’s Mount Ida, has uncovered a possible storage room and a list of what might have been stored there; a hallway lined with pillars ending in a room where layers of a possible throne were unearthed; and traces of a sophisticated drainage system of clay pipes. Archaeologist Efi Sapouna-Sakellarakis and her team also recovered hundreds of pottery vessels, some of which may have been used in rituals, and evidence of metalworking in the complex. Traces of an earlier structure were found beneath the palace, which was abandoned after an earthquake around 1600 B.C. To read more about Bronze Age Crete, go to "The Minoans of Crete."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Minaret in the Mountains

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America