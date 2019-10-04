search
Fifth-Century Coin Cache Discovered in Bulgaria

Friday, October 4, 2019

VARNA, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that a well-preserved cache of 16 gold coins and more than 20 bronze coins was uncovered over a two-day period in the town of Devnya, which is located about 15 miles away from Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast. Hristo Kuzov of Varna’s Regional History Museum said the coins may have been hidden during an attack on the ancient city of Marcianopolis in the fifth century A.D. Some of the coins bear images of Emperor Theodosius II or his cousin Valentinian III. To read about another notable coin discovery, go to "Ka-Ching!"

Recent Issues


