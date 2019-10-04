search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Fifteenth-Century Ornament Returned to Old Cairo Mosque

Friday, October 4, 2019

Cairo Mosque OrnamentCAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a copper ornament stolen from the fifteenth-century Al-Kady Abdel-Baset mosque in 2014 has been recovered and returned to the mosque’s main door. Police tracked the artifact through the use of surveillance camera footage, according to Gamal Mustafa, head of the Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities Department of Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. Objects taken from other mosques in Cairo were also found in the suspect’s possession. To read about Heliopolis, once the most sacred site on the Nile, go to "Egypt's Eternal City."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Minaret in the Mountains

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America