Fifteenth-Century Ornament Returned to Old Cairo Mosque

Friday, October 4, 2019

CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a copper ornament stolen from the fifteenth-century Al-Kady Abdel-Baset mosque in 2014 has been recovered and returned to the mosque’s main door. Police tracked the artifact through the use of surveillance camera footage, according to Gamal Mustafa, head of the Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities Department of Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. Objects taken from other mosques in Cairo were also found in the suspect’s possession. To read about Heliopolis, once the most sacred site on the Nile, go to "Egypt's Eternal City."