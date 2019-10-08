search
Minoan-Era Structures Uncovered in Crete

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Crete Minoan NecklaceSISI, CRETE—According to the Greek Reporter, an international team of archaeologists under the direction of Greece’s Lasithi Antiquities Ephorate have conducted excavations at a Minoan-era settlement in eastern Crete. This season, the team members uncovered a monumental building destroyed by fire around 2500 B.C. What was left of this structure had been incorporated in about 1700 B.C. into a complex of monumental buildings featuring decorated flooring, more than 100 feet of drainage pipe, and a courtyard. A box-shaped grave containing a woman’s intact skeleton dating to the post-Minoan era was uncovered near this building site. She had been buried with a copper mirror with an ivory handle, copper dress pins, and a necklace made up of 15 olive-shaped gold beads and smaller gold beads. The researchers said such graves are usually discovered at the Minoan site of Knossos, which is located on Crete’s north-central coast, and the Minoan site of Chania further to the west. To read about a burial discovered at the site of Pylos that incorporated both Minoan and Mycenaean cultural artifacts, go to "World of the Griffin Warrior." 

