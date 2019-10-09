Viking Coin Hoards Uncovered in Estonia

search
Wednesday, October 9, 2019

KURESSAARE, ESTONIA—ERR News reports that two hoards of silver coins dating to the Viking era have been discovered on the island of Saaremaa. The first hoard dates to the latter half of the tenth century A.D., and is thought to have been carried to Saaremaa’s southern coast from the island of Gotland, which is also located in the Baltic Sea. The second hoard, found in western Saaremaa, also dates to the late eleventh century. Mauri Kiudsoo of Tallinn University said the caches of coins reflect the upheaval in the region at the time. Few coin hoards from the late eleventh century have been found in other parts of Estonia, he added. For more, go to "Hoards of the Vikings."

