Looted Cambodian Statue Recovered in California

Friday, October 11, 2019

Cambodia StatueSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA—U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations reports that a Cambodian sandstone sculpture dating to the tenth century A.D. has been recovered from an auction house. The headless statue, thought to have been looted during a twentieth-century conflict in Cambodia, depicts the Hindu god Shiva, who sits with his arm around his wife, Uma. The sculpture will be returned to Cambodia at the conclusion of the investigation. To read about Phnom Kulen, the sacred capital city of the Angkor Empire, go to "Letter from Cambodia: Storied Landscape."

Recent Issues


