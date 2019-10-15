Ancient Industrial Area Found in Egypt’s Valley of the Monkeys

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

CAIRO, EGYPT—Reuters reports that an industrial area has been found in an area of Luxor’s West Valley, known as the Valley of the Monkeys, by an Egyptian team led by archaeologist Zahi Hawass. The site comprised 30 workshops and storage structures, as well as a kiln and a water storage tank thought to have held drinking water for the workers. A scarab ring, hundreds of beads, and golden objects used to decorate royal coffins were also recovered. In East Valley, the so-called Valley of the Kings where the royal necropolis is located, the team also discovered a tomb and the tools used to build it. To read about the mummies of 36 laborers recently discovered at the cemetery of the ancient city of Memphis, go to "Saqqara's Working Stiffs."