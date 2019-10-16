search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Intact 4,000-Year-Old Coffins Found in Egypt

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Egypt Luxor CoffinsCAIRO, EGYPT—The Associated Press reports that more than 20 painted wooden coffins were discovered in the Al-Asasif necropolis, which is located on Luxor’s West Bank, at the ancient town of West Thebes. Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the well-preserved coffins date from 1994 to 332 B.C., and were found in two groups, one placed on top of the other. The coffins remain sealed and intact, he added. To read about the sunken city of Thonis-Heracleion at the mouth of the Nile, go to "Egypt's Temple Town."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Letter from Jordan

Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America