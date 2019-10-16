Intact 4,000-Year-Old Coffins Found in Egypt

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

CAIRO, EGYPT—The Associated Press reports that more than 20 painted wooden coffins were discovered in the Al-Asasif necropolis, which is located on Luxor’s West Bank, at the ancient town of West Thebes. Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the well-preserved coffins date from 1994 to 332 B.C., and were found in two groups, one placed on top of the other. The coffins remain sealed and intact, he added. To read about the sunken city of Thonis-Heracleion at the mouth of the Nile, go to "Egypt's Temple Town."