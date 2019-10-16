search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Possible Route to Sendai Castle Uncovered in Japan

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

SENDAI, JAPAN—The Mainichi reports that stone wall foundations that may have been part of an original route leading to Sendai Castle’s Tatsumi Gate have been unearthed in northeastern Japan. Completed in A.D. 1637, the castle served as an administrative center, and was frequently rebuilt after fires and earthquakes until what remained was completely destroyed during the World War II bombing of Sendai. An official from the city’s Municipal Board of Education said two routes to the castle are known to have been depicted on an Edo period (A.D. 1603–1868) map. Another section of wall measuring about 65 feet long was uncovered near the gate site earlier this year. However, this section does not align with the newly uncovered section of wall, which measures about 13 feet long. Nineteenth-century porcelain recovered at the site suggests the shorter stretch of wall may have been built at a later date. To read about another discovery in Japan, go to "Samurai Nest Egg."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Letter from Jordan

Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America