Roman Chariot Unearthed in Croatia

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Croatia Roman ChariotVINKOVCI, CROATIA—Total Croatia News reports that a two-wheeled chariot and the remains of harnessed horses were discovered in a burial mound in eastern Croatia, in what was the Roman province of Pannonia. Boris Kratofil of the Museum of Vinkovci said the chariot dates to the third century A.D., and is the first of its kind to be scientifically excavated in Croatia. The burial mound, thought to have belonged to an aristocratic family, measured more than 130 feet in diameter, and was situated along the Roman road that connected Pannonia to the Italian Peninsula to the west, and the Balkans and Asia Minor to the east. Marko Dizdar of Zagreb’s Institute of Archaeology said researchers will restore and conserve the chariot, analyze the human remains, and will try to determine if the horses were bred locally or if they were imported from elsewhere in the Roman Empire. To read about another chariot unearthed from a pre-Roman tomb in Italy, go to "Fit for a Prince."

