Hundreds of Bronze Objects Discovered in England

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that 453 bronze objects dating to around 800 B.C. were discovered in four separate groups within a large, square-shaped enclosure ditch near the northern edge of the River Thames. Researchers from Historic England suggest the site, which is located in the Havering borough of London, may have been a metalworkers’ vault, or armory recycling center or exchange. Dubbed the “Havering Hoard,” the carefully buried objects include ax heads, spearheads, sword fragments, daggers, and knives. Most of the items had been partially broken or damaged. To read about one of the largest caches of Roman coins ever found, go to "Seaton Down Hoard."