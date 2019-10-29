search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Was Medieval Tapestry Custom Made for Bayeux Cathedral?

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Bayeux TapestryYORK, ENGLAND—Art historian Christopher Norton of the University of York has suggested that the Bayeux Tapestry was commissioned within a few years of the Norman conquest of England in A.D. 1066 to hang in France’s Bayeux Cathedral, according to a Live Science report. Images on the artwork, which is thought to have been commissioned by Bishop Odo, a half-brother of William the Conqueror, and stitched by women in England, depict the exploits of the first Norman king of England and his victory at the Battle of Hastings. Norton examined documentary evidence, surviving architectural details of the church, published data on the tapestry’s measurements, and information on medieval cloth sizes. He says the physical and narrative structure of the 230-foot-long tapestry’s embroidered linen strips are perfectly adapted to the north, south, and west sides of the cathedral’s main, central section, allowing for the church’s choir screen, doorways, and architectural supports, and shrinkage and missing sections of the tapestry. The tapestry first appeared in the Bayeux Cathedral’s inventory in 1476. To read about a fortress built after the Norman invasion of England, go to "Inside the Anarchy."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Letter from Jordan

Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America