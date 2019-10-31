search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Lidar Survey Detects Ring Cairn in Gloucestershire

Thursday, October 31, 2019

England Gloucestershire Forest of DeanGLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—A lidar survey has revealed a previously unknown Bronze Age ring cairn in the Forest of Dean, according to a report from BBC News. When archaeologist Jon Hoyle of the Gloucestershire City Council Archaeological Service first spotted the circular feature in the results of the lidar survey, he thought it might be a World War II–era gun emplacement. But after visiting the site, which is near the village of Tidenham, he determined that it actually dated to between 2500 and 1500 B.C. The ring cairn consists of a circular bank measuring some 16 feet wide and 80 feet in diameter. It includes at least 10 white standing stones, each at most three feet tall. “Nobody knows precisely what [ring cairns] were used for,” said Hoyle. “Some have been found in association with burials, and often there appear to be residues of charcoal in places like this, suggesting rituals that involved fire.” He added that this is the first such structure to have been found in Gloucestershire. For more on archaeology in Gloucestershire, go to “Letter from England: The Scientist’s Garden.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Letter from Jordan

Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America