Neolithic Temple Discovered in Southeastern Turkey

Friday, November 1, 2019

MARDIN, TURKEY—Yeni Şafak reports that the remains of a temple estimated to be 11,300 years old have been uncovered in southeastern Turkey. Ergul Kodas of Artuklu University said the temple, which covered an area of about 860 square feet, was constructed of small stones, with hardened clay floors, and four upright stones or steles. “Excavations are underway, but we have clearly revealed the steles,” he said. “One of the four steles we uncovered was broken, but the other three were still preserved to this day as they were.” The researchers have not detected any engravings on the steles, Kodas added. To read about another Neolithic ritual center in Turkey, go to "Skull Cult at Göbekli Tepe," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2017.

