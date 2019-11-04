search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Missing World War II Submarine Discovered Near Malta

Monday, November 4, 2019

Malta HMS UrgeVALLETTA, MALTA—According to a CNN report, the wreckage of the HMS Urge, which disappeared after it left Malta on April 27, 1942 for the Egyptian port of Alexandria, has been discovered under 400 feet of water. Timmy Gambin of the University of Malta said university researchers have systematically surveyed some 460 square miles of water surrounding the Maltese Islands over the past 20 years. “The Urge was found as part of this broader survey but the areas searched were decided upon with the specific intention of locating the submarine,” he explained. The team members concluded that the submarine, which was part of Britain’s 10th Submarine Flotilla, had been sunk by a mine. All 44 people on board, including Lieutenant Commander Edward Tomkinson, were lost. To read about recovery of Japanese submarines sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor, go to "December 7, 1941."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Artists of the Dark Zone

Letter from Jordan

Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America