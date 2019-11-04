Missing World War II Submarine Discovered Near Malta

Monday, November 4, 2019

VALLETTA, MALTA—According to a CNN report, the wreckage of the HMS Urge, which disappeared after it left Malta on April 27, 1942 for the Egyptian port of Alexandria, has been discovered under 400 feet of water. Timmy Gambin of the University of Malta said university researchers have systematically surveyed some 460 square miles of water surrounding the Maltese Islands over the past 20 years. “The Urge was found as part of this broader survey but the areas searched were decided upon with the specific intention of locating the submarine,” he explained. The team members concluded that the submarine, which was part of Britain’s 10th Submarine Flotilla, had been sunk by a mine. All 44 people on board, including Lieutenant Commander Edward Tomkinson, were lost. To read about recovery of Japanese submarines sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor, go to "December 7, 1941."