Neolithic Sewer System Uncovered in Southeastern Turkey
Friday, November 8, 2019
MARDIN, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that an excavation team under the direction of archaeologist Ergül Kodaş of Artuklu University has found evidence of an 11,800-year-old sewer system at the ancient settlement of Boncuklu Tarla East in southeastern Turkey. “We were only able to unearth a certain portion of the sewer system, and confirmed it was in a public use area,” Kodas said. The team has also uncovered traces of buildings thought to have stood about 23 feet tall. An 11,300-year-old building was also found at the site recently. To read about the sudden destruction of a Bronze Age settlement in southeastern Turkey, go to "The Wrath of the Hittites."
