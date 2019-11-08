search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Neolithic Sewer System Uncovered in Southeastern Turkey

Friday, November 8, 2019

MARDIN, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that an excavation team under the direction of archaeologist Ergül Kodaş of Artuklu University has found evidence of an 11,800-year-old sewer system at the ancient settlement of Boncuklu Tarla East in southeastern Turkey. “We were only able to unearth a certain portion of the sewer system, and confirmed it was in a public use area,” Kodas said. The team has also uncovered traces of buildings thought to have stood about 23 feet tall. An 11,300-year-old building was also found at the site recently. To read about the sudden destruction of a Bronze Age settlement in southeastern Turkey, go to "The Wrath of the Hittites."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Artists of the Dark Zone

Letter from Jordan

From the Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America