High-Status Medieval House Uncovered in Wales

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Wales Castle JetonCARDIFF, WALES—BBC News reports that the remains of a high-status building thought to date to about A.D. 1450 were found next to the thirteenth-century ruins of a structure known as the Old Bishop’s Castle during an archaeological investigation ahead of a construction project. Volunteers helped to uncover the building’s surviving walls, which stand about six feet tall and more than three feet thick. In addition the excavators unearthed a fireplace, checkered ceramic floor tiles, animal bones, horse shoes, and a thirteenth-century French counting token, known as a jeton. Archaeologist Tim Young said the fireplace was built with distinctive stone imported from Bath, which had also been used in the construction of the nearby Llandaff Cathedral. To read about a summer drought that exposed the outlines of a medieval castle in Wales, go to "The Marks of Time."

