World War II Submarine Discovered Near Japan

Thursday, November 14, 2019

USS GraybackWASHINGTON, D.C.—WFAA reports that the wreckage of the USS Grayback has been discovered under 1,427 feet of water off the southwest coast of Okinawa, Japan, by members of the Lost 52 Project team, who examined original World War II documents and realized there had been an error in the translation of the vessel’s location. The submarine was sunk by a Japanese bomber on February 26, 1944, about 100 miles from where the wreckage had been thought to be at rest. All 80 people on board, including commanding officer Lieutenant Commander John A. Moore, were lost. To read about the wreckage of a World War II aircraft carrier that was recently discovered in the South Pacific, go to "Understanding Hornet's Fate."

