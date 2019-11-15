search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

German University Returns Ancient Wine Cup to Greece

Friday, November 15, 2019

Germany Greek VaseATHENS, GREECE—According to a report in The Guardian, the rector of Germany’s University of Münster handed over a sixth-century B.C. Greek wine cup decorated with black-figured athletes on a red clay background to the National Archaeological Museum in Athens. Discovered in a tomb in central Greece, the cup was awarded to water carrier Spyros Louis, who won the first modern marathon in 1896. Georgios Kivvadias, director of vase collections for the museum, said there is no record of the vase from that time until it appeared in the collection of archaeologist Werner Peek, who was working at the German Archaeological Institute in Athens. Peek, a known Nazi sympathizer and anti-Semite, entrusted the collection of artifacts to notorious Nazi leader Hermann Göring when he visited Athens in 1934. Göring smuggled the objects out of the country in diplomatic pouches, and Peek recovered them when he returned to Germany in 1937. Peek eventually sold the artifacts to the University of Münster in the late 1980s. The cup will be transferred to the Museum of the History of the Ancient Olympic Games at Olympia sometime next year. To read about the temple of Hera at ancient Olympia, go to "A New View of the Birthplace of the Olympics."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Artists of the Dark Zone

Letter from Jordan

From the Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America