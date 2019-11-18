search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Gravestone Fragments Will Be Returned to Prague Jewish Cemetery

Monday, November 18, 2019

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC—BBC News reports that surviving members of Prague’s Jewish community and the city’s government have agreed that fragments of Jewish gravestones uncovered during future excavation work will be turned over to the city’s Old Jewish Cemetery. The stones were removed from the cemetery in 1987, when the country’s Jewish population had dropped to just 8,000 people, and cut into cobbles for the construction of pedestrian walkways in areas including Wenceslas Square and the popular shopping district on Na Prikope. An estimated 350,000 Jews lived in the region before World War II and the onset of the Communist era. To read more about historic Prague, go to "Off the Grid."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Artists of the Dark Zone

Letter from Jordan

From the Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America