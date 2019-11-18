A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Gravestone Fragments Will Be Returned to Prague Jewish Cemetery
Monday, November 18, 2019
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC—BBC News reports that surviving members of Prague’s Jewish community and the city’s government have agreed that fragments of Jewish gravestones uncovered during future excavation work will be turned over to the city’s Old Jewish Cemetery. The stones were removed from the cemetery in 1987, when the country’s Jewish population had dropped to just 8,000 people, and cut into cobbles for the construction of pedestrian walkways in areas including Wenceslas Square and the popular shopping district on Na Prikope. An estimated 350,000 Jews lived in the region before World War II and the onset of the Communist era. To read more about historic Prague, go to "Off the Grid."
