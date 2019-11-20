New Nazca Lines Spotted in Peru

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

YAMAGATA, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that researchers led by Masato Sakai of Yamagata University have discovered 143 new geoglyphs in the southern Peruvian desert—home to a group of previously identified geoglyphs known as the Nazca Lines—through a combination of fieldwork and analysis of high-resolution 3-D data. Sakai said the newly-discovered geoglyphs date to between 100 B.C. and A.D. 300, and are spread over a six-mile area on the west side of the Nazca plateau. One of the glyphs, which measures about 16 feet long and is thought to represent a human form, was identified using new artificial intelligence technology developed by IBM Japan that can rapidly process aerial photographs. Others depict animals such as birds and camels. The researchers plan to investigate another 500 possible geoglyph sites spotted by artificial intelligence technology. To read more about the Nazca Lines, go to "Partially Identified Flying Objects."