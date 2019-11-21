search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

3,000-Year-Old Temple Excavated in Peru

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Peru Water TempleLAMBAYEQUE, PERU—Live Science reports that archaeologist Edgar Bracamonte of the Royal Tombs of Sipan Museum and his colleagues have discovered a 3,000-year-old temple at the site of Huaca El Toro in northwestern Peru’s Zaña Valley. The temple, built on a foundation of cone-shaped clay with large, carved stones carried to the site from mountains located about two miles away, is situated between two rivers, and is thought to have been used for fertility rituals by a water cult. Small wells called pocitos, which were hollowed out of rocks near the temple, may have helped to predict rainy seasons, Bracamonte said. A man was buried at the temple with a ceramic bottle with two spouts and a bridge handle during this period, he added. The temple was abandoned around 250 B.C., but the Chumy people reused the site as a cemetery around A.D. 1300. The team has uncovered 20 Chumy graves so far. To read about human sacrifices in Peru around A.D. 850, go to "Women in a Temple of Death."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Artists of the Dark Zone

Letter from Jordan

From the Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America