search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

1,000-Year-Old Ship Burial Found in Norway

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Norway Ship BurialOSLO, NORWAY—The Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (NIKU) announced that a ship burial and a settlement have been spotted with high-resolution georadar in northwestern Norway by a team of researchers led by Knut Paasche of NIKU’s Department of Digital Archaeology. Paasche said the surviving section of the ship measures about 40 feet long, lies close to the surface, and was once covered with a burial mound measuring some 60 feet in diameter. The ends of the ship are thought to have been destroyed by plowing. The researchers estimate the vessel is more than 1,000 years old, but they have not yet been able to date the nearby settlement. To read about another ship burial, go to "The Vikings' Wide Reach."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Artists of the Dark Zone

Letter from Jordan

From the Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America