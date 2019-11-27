1,000-Year-Old Ship Burial Found in Norway

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

OSLO, NORWAY—The Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (NIKU) announced that a ship burial and a settlement have been spotted with high-resolution georadar in northwestern Norway by a team of researchers led by Knut Paasche of NIKU’s Department of Digital Archaeology. Paasche said the surviving section of the ship measures about 40 feet long, lies close to the surface, and was once covered with a burial mound measuring some 60 feet in diameter. The ends of the ship are thought to have been destroyed by plowing. The researchers estimate the vessel is more than 1,000 years old, but they have not yet been able to date the nearby settlement. To read about another ship burial, go to "The Vikings' Wide Reach."