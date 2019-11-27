search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Did Human Hunters Alone Wipe Out the Great Auk?

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Great AukSWANSEA, WALES—Human hunters alone could be responsible for the rapid extinction of the great auk, according to an eLife announcement. Jessica Thomas of Swansea University said millions of the large, flightless birds, prized for their meat, eggs, and feathers, once lived along the east coast of North America, off the coasts of Iceland and Scotland, and throughout Scandinavia. Thomas and her colleagues analyzed mitochondrial genetic data obtained from the remains of 41 great auks, ocean current data, and the probability of auk populations going extinct within a certain amount of time in order to reconstruct bird populations over the past 11,700 years. The study results indicate that the industrial-scale pressure humans put on bird populations beginning in the early sixteenth century were probably enough to wipe them out, even if environmental changes did not put them at risk. For more on the demand for great auks, go to "World Roundup: Scotland."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Artists of the Dark Zone

Letter from Jordan

From the Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America