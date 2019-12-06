Iron Age Amulet from Egypt Unearthed in Oman

Friday, December 6, 2019

MUSCAT, OMAN—The Times of Oman reports that an Egyptian Eye of Horus amulet has been discovered at an archaeological site near the northern tip of the eastern Arabian Peninsula on the Gulf of Oman by a team of researchers from Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Culture. The site includes a tomb, the remains of 12 people, pottery, vessels made of stone and bronze, swords, iron arrows, and silver and gold ornaments. Sultan bin Saif Al Bakri, Director General of Antiquities, said the Eye of Horus, a symbol of royal power and good health, is the second imported necklace recovered from the site. The first features a stone inscribed with the cuneiform name of De Jolla, a Mesopotamian god of healing, and is thought to have been imported from what is now Iraq. To read about wealthy Canaanites' adoption of Egyptian decorative motifs, including the Eye of Horus, go to "Egypt's Final Redoubt in Canaan."