search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Iron Age Amulet from Egypt Unearthed in Oman

Friday, December 6, 2019

MUSCAT, OMAN—The Times of Oman reports that an Egyptian Eye of Horus amulet has been discovered at an archaeological site near the northern tip of the eastern Arabian Peninsula on the Gulf of Oman by a team of researchers from Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Culture. The site includes a tomb, the remains of 12 people, pottery, vessels made of stone and bronze, swords, iron arrows, and silver and gold ornaments. Sultan bin Saif Al Bakri, Director General of Antiquities, said the Eye of Horus, a symbol of royal power and good health, is the second imported necklace recovered from the site. The first features a stone inscribed with the cuneiform name of De Jolla, a Mesopotamian god of healing, and is thought to have been imported from what is now Iraq. To read about wealthy Canaanites' adoption of Egyptian decorative motifs, including the Eye of Horus, go to "Egypt's Final Redoubt in Canaan."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in the Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America