Artifacts Recovered From 1,400-Year-Old Tombs in Eastern China

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

NANCHANG, CHINA—Xinhua reports that archaeologists from the Jiangxi Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology have recovered more than 700 artifacts from 73 tombs in eastern China. Most of the tombs in the cemetery have been dated to the Six Dynasties period, between A.D. 220 and 589. The artifacts include furniture, figurines, and weapons made of porcelain, pottery, metal, and stone. The porcelain is thought to have been crafted in central China’s Hunan Province, and Jiangxi and Zhejiang Provinces in eastern China, and shipped along the Yangtze River. To read about a Song Dynasty tomb found underneath a modern house, go to "Underground Party."