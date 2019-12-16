Bones of Possible Maya Prisoners of War Analyzed

Monday, December 16, 2019

BONN, GERMANY—Researchers including Nicolaus Seefeld of the University of Bonn and scientists at the Isotope Geochemistry Laboratory at the National Autonomous University of Mexico have analyzed human remains recovered from a 1,400-year-old mass grave in a well at Mexico’s Maya site of Uxul. The collection of bones represents at least 20 people, including 14 men, one woman, adolescents, and an 18-month-old child who was decapitated and dismembered. Heat marks indicate the remains had been exposed to fire, perhaps to assist with the removal of skin and flesh from the bones. Different regions of the world have characteristic strontium isotope ratios in their soils, which are reflected in the ratios of strontium isotopes in a person’s tooth enamel. Because tooth enamel is formed during childhood, the process allows scientists to determine where an individual grew up. Strontium analysis of the teeth of 13 of these individuals indicates that some of them grew up at least 95 miles away, in what is now Guatemala. At least one adult and one infant were local residents of Uxul. Overall, eight of the individuals are thought to have been of high social status, since they had elaborate jade tool jewelry or engravings in their incisors. Seefeld and his colleagues suggest the treatment of the remains was a demonstration of power over prisoners of war. To read about conflict between Maya centers, go to "Maya Total War."