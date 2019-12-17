search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Human Remains Unearthed at The Alamo

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Texas The AlamoSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS—USA Today reports that three sets of human remains were discovered during conservation work at The Alamo, a compound built in what is now San Antonio by Spanish missionaries in the eighteenth century. The remains of a teenager or young adult and an infant were found in the Monks Burial Room, while the remains of a large adult were found in the nave of the Alamo Church. Karina Erickson of the Texas General Land Office said it was not clear if the teen or young adult had been formally buried. During the War for Texas in 1836, Mexican troops led by Antonio López de Santa Anna captured the compound after a 13-day siege and killed all of its defenders. For more on archaeology in Texas, go to "Letter from Texas: On the Range."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in the Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America