Human Remains Unearthed at The Alamo

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS—USA Today reports that three sets of human remains were discovered during conservation work at The Alamo, a compound built in what is now San Antonio by Spanish missionaries in the eighteenth century. The remains of a teenager or young adult and an infant were found in the Monks Burial Room, while the remains of a large adult were found in the nave of the Alamo Church. Karina Erickson of the Texas General Land Office said it was not clear if the teen or young adult had been formally buried. During the War for Texas in 1836, Mexican troops led by Antonio López de Santa Anna captured the compound after a 13-day siege and killed all of its defenders. For more on archaeology in Texas, go to "Letter from Texas: On the Range."