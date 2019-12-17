search
Small Sphinx Uncovered at Egypt’s Necropolis of Khumun

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Egypt Khumun SphinxAL MINYA, EGYPT—Egypt Today reports that a small limestone sphinx has been unearthed in Upper Egypt at the site of the necropolis of Khumun, which dates to the Greek and Roman periods. Gamal El-Samastawy, Director General of the Antiquities of Middle Egypt, said the royal statue measures about 14 inches tall and 22 inches long. Collections of amulets and pottery were also recovered. To read about a plaster sphinx head unearthed in California at the buried set of the 1923 film The Ten Commandments, go to "Head in the Sand."

