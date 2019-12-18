search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Small Roman Fish Sauce Factory Found in Israel

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Israel Garum FactoryASHKELON, ISRAEL—The Times of Israel reports that a small cetaria, or production center where fermented fish sauce was prepared, has been uncovered about a mile away from the site of Ashkelon in southern Israel. Tali Erickson-Gini of the Israel Antiquities Authority said the 2,000-year-old factory consists of fish pools, giant plastered vats, jars for storing liquid, and a large receptacle that may have held the finished slimy, goopy garum, which was prized throughout the Roman Empire for its salty, savory flavor. “It’s hard for us to imagine,” Erickson-Gini said. “It was far more common than ketchup.” The small size of this cetaria suggests it produced garum only for local use. To read about Portus, where garum and other food products from across the Roman Empire were shipped to feed the citizenry, go to "Rome's Imperial Port."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in the Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America