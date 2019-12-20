search
Neolithic Seawall Discovered in Mediterranean Waters

Friday, December 20, 2019

Israel Neolithic SeawallADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA—Flinders University announced that a Neolithic seawall built to protect a settlement constructed in Israel at about 10 feet above sea level was unable to keep post-glacial sea level rise at bay. The archaeological site, known as Tel Hreiz, was eventually abandoned and is now underwater. Ehud Galili of the University of Haifa said the seawall, which stretched for more than 300 feet, was built with boulders brought from riverbeds at least one-half mile away because villagers noticed the environmental changes. To read about the recent identification of a facility that produced purple dye at Tel Shikmona, go to "World Roundup: Israel."

