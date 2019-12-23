search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

16th-Century Ship Parts Unearthed in Stockholm

Monday, December 23, 2019

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—The Local reports that parts of the hull of a sixteenth-century ship were uncovered in central Stockholm during a construction project. Tree ring analysis of wood samples recovered from the waterlogged soil suggests that the pine trees used to build the ship were felled in the 1590s. Archaeologist Philip Tonemar said this vessel was built during a transitional period in ship design. “There are actually no other direct examples,” he explained. The hull is thought to represent the Samson, a ship not mentioned in historic records after 1607. “When the ship was abandoned in the early 1600s, it was probably stripped of material, chopped up and left on the shore,” Tonemar said. Household garbage and items, such as coins, glass, ceramics, and a small clay ball, were found on top of the vessel, he added. To read about the discovery of a sixteenth-century Swedish warship, go to "Mars Explored."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in the Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America