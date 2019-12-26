search
Possible Mass Graves for Tulsa Race Massacre Victims Detected

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Tulsa Race MassacreTULSA, OKLAHOMA—Live Science reports that Amanda Regnier and Scott Hammerstedt of the University of Oklahoma identified the site of possible mass graves and several smaller burials with ground-penetrating radar in Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Oaklawn Cemetery. The graves are thought to hold the remains of people who were killed in the spring of 1921 during the Tulsa Race Massacre. Rioting, shooting, and fires set in the city’s prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, which was also known as “Black Wall Street,” killed as many as 300 people, most of them black. Excavation of the anomalies by forensic archaeologists would be the only way to determine if victims of the massacre were buried at the site, Regnier explained. To read about the lasting effects of forced relocation on Cherokee survivors of the Trail of Tears and their descendants, go to "Inheritance of Tears."

