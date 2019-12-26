search
Ancient Falcon-Headed Statue Unearthed in Luxor

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Egypt Horus StatueLUXOR, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that the six-foot-long head and torso of a colossal statue of the falcon-headed god Horus has been unearthed from the hypostyle hall at the funerary temple of Amenhotep III, who ruled Egypt from about 1390 to 1352 B.C. Carved from granodiorite, Horus is shown wearing a pleated kilt around his waist with a horizontally pleated belt. The statue is missing its arms, and no inscriptions were found on it. The joint German-Egyptian excavation team, led by archaeologist Hourig Sourouzian, director of the Colossi of Memnon and Amenhotep III Temple Conservation Project, also uncovered the lower part of a seated goddess statue, and the head of a god wearing a wig and a wide collar. Both of these statues were also carved from granodiorite. To read about a 4,300-year-old elaborately painted tomb found at Saqqara, go to "Old Kingdom Tomb," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

