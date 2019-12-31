A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Gold Coins Dated to Islamic Era Unearthed in Israel
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
YAVNE, ISRAEL—The Times of Israel reports that seven gold coins dated to the Early Islamic period were discovered in a small, broken jug near the entrance to a kiln in central Israel. A large number of kilns have been uncovered in the area, suggesting it served as an industrial site where storage jars, cooking pots, and bowls were produced. Liat Nadav-Ziv of the Israel Antiquities Authority and her colleagues think the coins, which have been dated to the seventh through ninth centuries A.D., may have been a potter’s personal savings. To read about the recent discovery of the ancient city of En Esur in northern Israel, go to "City Limits."
