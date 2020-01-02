search
More Than 3,500 Copper Coins Repatriated to Mexico

Thursday, January 2, 2020

Mexico Tongue CoinsMIAMI, FLORIDA—Mexico News Daily reports that a collector in the United States has handed over some 3,500 tongue-shaped copper coins to Mexican authorities. Jessica Cascante of the Mexican Consulate in Miami said the coins are thought to have been used in what are now the southwestern Mexican states of Guerrero and Michoacán between A.D. 1200 and 1500. To read about ritual artifacts found in a cave at Chichen Itza, go to "Maya Subterranean World," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

