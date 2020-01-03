search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Demon Drawing Spotted on Assyrian Clay Tablet

Friday, January 3, 2020

Assyrian Demon TabletCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK—According to a Live Science report, a rare drawing of a demon has been discovered on a 2,700-year-old Assyrian clay tablet held at Berlin’s Vorderasiatisches Museum by Troels Pank Arbøll of the University of Copenhagen. The tablet was found in northern Iraq, at the site of the ancient city of Assur, in the library of a family of exorcists. Arbøll said the damaged drawing depicts the demon with curved horns, a long tail, and a forked tongue. The tablet’s inscription, written in cuneiform, describes cures for convulsions, twitches, and other involuntary muscle movements now thought to represent symptoms of epilepsy. The Assyrians called the affliction “Bennu,” and thought the demon caused it, and madness, on behalf of Sîn, the Mesopotamian moon god. For more on cuneiform tablets, go to "The World's Oldest Writing." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America