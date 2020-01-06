search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Possible Revolutionary War Remains Studied

Monday, January 6, 2020

HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT—The Milford Mirror reports that three skeletons believed to date to the Revolutionary War period are being examined with computer tomography at Quinnipiac University. The bones were discovered during construction work near the site of the Battle of Ridgefield, which took place in late April of 1777. “There aren’t that many skeletons known from this time period, and certainly not from Connecticut,” said anthropologist Jaime Ullinger. “Hopefully, whether they’re soldiers or farmers, this can tell us about health at this time period.” The men are thought to have been hastily buried, which would suggest they were British. Five jacket buttons found with one of the skeletons could help scientists determine if they were British soldiers or perhaps colonists loyal to the British. DNA analysis could reveal if the men have any living descendants, the researchers added. To read about excavations at eighteenth-century forts in upstate New York, where thousands of British soliders were stationed iduring the French and Indian War, go to "Letter from Lake George: Exploring the Great Warpath."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Japan’s Sacred Island

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America