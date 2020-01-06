Possible Revolutionary War Remains Studied

Monday, January 6, 2020

HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT—The Milford Mirror reports that three skeletons believed to date to the Revolutionary War period are being examined with computer tomography at Quinnipiac University. The bones were discovered during construction work near the site of the Battle of Ridgefield, which took place in late April of 1777. “There aren’t that many skeletons known from this time period, and certainly not from Connecticut,” said anthropologist Jaime Ullinger. “Hopefully, whether they’re soldiers or farmers, this can tell us about health at this time period.” The men are thought to have been hastily buried, which would suggest they were British. Five jacket buttons found with one of the skeletons could help scientists determine if they were British soldiers or perhaps colonists loyal to the British. DNA analysis could reveal if the men have any living descendants, the researchers added. To read about excavations at eighteenth-century forts in upstate New York, where thousands of British soliders were stationed iduring the French and Indian War, go to "Letter from Lake George: Exploring the Great Warpath."