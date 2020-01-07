search
Medieval Artifacts Uncovered in English Town

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

England Garth LaneGRIMSBY, ENGLAND—Grimsby Live reports that excavations in a shipping and fishing town on England’s eastern coast uncovered a pendant made from a medieval coin, medieval pottery, brick, tiles, and the outline of a Victorian-era cellar. Archaeologists were not able to find evidence of the town’s medieval waterfront. “We were, however, limited as to how much we could excavate,” explained Simon Savage of PCAS Archaeology. “The likelihood is that this is much deeper.” To read about a cache of silver pennies found in an English field, go to "Norman Conquest Coin Hoard," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019. 

