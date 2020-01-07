search
Fourteenth-Century Drawing of Venice Identified

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Venice DrawingST. ANDREWS, SCOTLAND—According to a statement released by the University of St. Andrews, the oldest-known drawing of the city of Venice has been found by historian Sandra Toffolo in a manuscript written by traveler Niccolò da Poggibonsi sometime after A.D. 1350. An Italian pilgrim, da Poggibonsi traveled to Jerusalem between 1346 and 1350, and is thought to have written about his travels, including his passage through Venice, upon his return home. His original drawing is marked by a series of small pinpricks, which suggest powder had been sifted onto the image, through the pinpricks, and onto another surface to create copies for circulation. Toffolo said she has indeed found other depictions of Venice in manuscripts and early printed books based upon da Poggibonsi’s work, which is now housed in the Biblioteca Nazionale Centrale in Florence. To read about a man who was seemingly executed in eleventh-century Sicily, go to "Stabbed in the Back."

