Sixteenth-Century Wall Unearthed at Japan’s Gifu Castle

Monday, January 13, 2020

GIFU, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that a stone wall uncovered at Gifu Castle may have been built by feudal lord Oda Nobunaga, who is remembered for attempting to unify Japan and ruling over much of the island of Honshu. The castle was first built atop central Japan’s Mount Kinkasan in the early thirteenth century A.D. Nobunga captured it in 1567, after a two-week siege, and renovated the structure with stone walls whose gaps were filled with smaller stones. The surviving section of wall measures about six feet long and two feet tall, and matches historic descriptions. It had been previously thought that Nobunaga’s structure was completely torn down during reconstruction work in 1910. To read about an important Shinto shrine where mariners made offerings as early as the fourth century A.D., go to "Japan's Sacred Island."