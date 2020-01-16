search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

600-Year-Old Foundations Unearthed in Mexicapan

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Mexicapan HouseMEXICO CITY, MEXICO—Mexico News Daily reports that researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History uncovered the foundations of a dwelling and parts of other structures dated to between A.D. 1350 and 1519 in what was the settlement of Mexicapan. Archaeologist Nancy Domínguez Rosas said the house measured about 20 feet wide by 26 feet long, and is the largest structure uncovered so far in Mexico City’s ancient neighborhood of Azcapotzalco, which was conquered in 1428 by the Aztecs of Tenochtitlan and divided into the city states of Mexicapan and Tepanecapan. The house and the other residential structures in the area were made from high-quality materials and may have housed the elite of Mexicapan society, Domínguez added. Stone and bone artifacts, burials, and traces of floating gardens were also unearthed. To read about ritual artifacts unearthed from the neighborhoods of Teotihuacan, go to "Stone Faces of Ancient Mexico."

